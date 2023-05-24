Electrical bus overturns on Tirumala Ghat Road

Tirumala, May 24: An electric bus carrying 35 devotees coming from Tirumala to Tirupati overturned while negotiating a curve on the Ghat road, on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports say that the steering suddenly locked while taking the turn, lost control, hit the protection wall, plunged into the valley, and came to a halt after overturning.

At the time of the incident, the SPF personnel who were coming down after duty came to the rescue of the 35 passengers in the bus. They immediately broke the glass windows of the bus and helped the passengers to come out of the vehicle.

The bus driver and passengers who miraculously escaped with minor injuries have been shifted to Ruia Hospital for treatment.













Senior RTC officials who rushed to the mishap site probing into the accident, the first one after electric buses were introced on ghat roads for ferrying pilgrims, 8 months back.

TTD EO Dharma Reddy also spoke with RTC higher-ups and also the electric bus supplier Olectra company