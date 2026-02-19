Electrical lineman caught in ACB net

Narasaraopet: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid in Nekarikallumandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday and caught an electrical lineman, Nagendra Babu, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a farmer.

According to ACB officials, the accused had demanded the bribe from the farmer in exchange for sanctioning an agricultural electricity connection. Unable to bear the harassment, the farmer approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the lineman.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught Nagendra Babu red-handed while he was receiving the bribe amount. The tainted money was seized from his possession in the presence of mediators. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.