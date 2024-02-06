Electricity workers join CITU

Kadapa: Electricity workers of various unions joined United Electricity Employees Union, affiliated with CITU, at the local district office here on Monday. Led by State chief secretary P Sudarshan Reddy, the move signifies an ongoing struggle for the welfare of workers in power companies.

CITU district president K Srinivasulu Reddy and district treasurer B Lakshmi Devi welcomed the workers, emphasising the commitment to address issues through the established struggle committee.

A petition was submitted to Joint Collector G Ganesh Kumar, outlining concerns like regularisation of contract outsourcing workers, direct payment of wages, equal wages and implementation of One Industry One Service Regulation.

Sudarshan Reddy underscored the need for immediate implementation of promises by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ensuring job security and timely wage payments. The State committee has called for various agitations, including a dharna and hunger strike, to address the challenges faced by electricity workers. Power contract workers are urged to actively participate in these upcoming protests.