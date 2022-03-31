Elephant herd spotted at Papavinasanam road in Tirumala, one farmer reported dead

A herd of elephants is creating a stir again in Tirumala. It has been reported that the herd of elephants have been moving around the Papavinashanam road for the past few days and is said have chased motorists at the Parvati Mandapam in Papavinasan. The devotees are panicking over this. It is learnt that TTD personnel took action to send the elephants back to the forest and teps are being taken to prevent the elephants from moving towards Tirumala.

Earlier, in the last February, the elephants had spotted around the first ghat road in Tirumala and crossed the road at the seventh mile on Ghat Road. Immediately alerted TTD forest personnel diverted the elephant group into the forest.

Meanwhile, a farmer was killed in an elephant attack. A herd of elephants attacked a crop field in Jogivaripalle forest area in Sadum mandal of Chittoor district on Thursday morning. The farmer was sleeping at the garden when he was attacked by elephants sustained serious head injuries. He was shifted to Tirupati SVIMS for treatment where he was pronounced dead.