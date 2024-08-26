Elephants trampled farmer

Vizianagaram: The wild elephant has trampled a farmer and killed him on the spot. This heart wrenching incident occurred in Komarada Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday.

A rogue tusker Hari, which has claimed around seven lives so far has killed another one now. As per information Vana Sivunnaidu aged 62 years belongs to Vannam village of Komarada mandal entered into banana orchard after taking bath in the stream near by the village. He didn’t acknowledged that the herd of elephants is in the orchard and he reached very close to the herd.

The elephants all of sudden have attacked and trampled him on the orchard and crushed him to death. The forest and revenue officials have reached the spot, recovered the body, sent it for postmortem.







