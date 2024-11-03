Elephants wreck auto rickshaw

Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) : A herd of seven jumbos created havoc by destroying auto rickshaw on the outskirts of the Peda Bondapalli village of Parvathipuram on Saturday morning.

The herd attacked an auto-rickshaw, a concrete mixer and destroyed the vehicles.

The passengers, who were the construction workers travelling by auto, panicked and fled with fear from there.

The locals were also scared to come out of their homes at night with the elephants’ attack.

According to the sources, a herd consisting of seven elephants attacked on an auto rickshaw on the outskirts of Peda Bondapalli village while as many as six mason workers from Putturu village going to Pedankalam village for construction work.

The herd attacked the auto rickshaw that they were travelling and the concrete mixer, which they are taking by toeing to their vehicle and destroyed the two vehicles. The masons fled from the auto rickshaw to save their lives. The masons, who escaped from the elephant attack, said the wild elephants have been creating havoc by destroying standing crops such as paddy, banana, and sugarcane in various madals under Parvathipuram-Manyam district for the past few months.

The enraged elephants after attacking auto rickshaw and destroyed the vehicles again returned to the nearby orchards.

Based on the locals’ information, forest officials and elephant trackers have rushed to the spot and are trying to drive the elephant away from the human habitations.