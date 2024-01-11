Ellanuru Prasad appointed as Director of AP State Nai Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation

In today's event in Vijayawada, Ellanuru Prasad received appointment letter from Thonda Mallu Pullaiah, the Chairman of Rashtranai Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation. The new director, Ellanuru Prasad, was honored with the presence of esteemed leaders, including Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, State Corporation Chairman Pullaiah, YSRCP Party District President Paila Narasimhaiah, and the Minister in charge, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

During the event, special thanks were given to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for his support. The new director, Prasad, pledged to diligently work towards resolving the issues faced by the Nai Brahmin community, despite the limited time available.

It was emphasized that Jaganmohan Reddy is the right leader for the welfare and development of Nai Brahmins, and it was important to acknowledge and appreciate his efforts. The event also acknowledged the support and guidance provided by caste relatives, friends, well-wishers, and all the district leaders of the welfare association who played a crucial role in obtaining this recognition.