Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures

Just In
Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra conducted an extensive door-to-door campaign in Burahan Puram for the victory of BRS Khammam constituency candidate Nama Nageswara Rao in the city.
Khammam : Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra conducted an extensive door-to-door campaign in Burahan Puram for the victory of BRS Khammam constituency candidate Nama Nageswara Rao in the city. He made enquiries about people’s issues and asked them to compare BRS performance and achievements to those under the Congress party rule. The people listed out their issued and unfulfilled promises of Congress party.
He said, “Congress has come, the electricity has gone. People are not even getting water to drink. The Congress came to power with false promises.” He said there was no Rythu Bandhu, free power, paddy bonus, Kalyana Laxmi, and others. A woman explained about her suffering due to power cuts and water shortages.
People of Khammam district are wise people. Nama Nageswara Rao will win with a huge majority, he expressed confidence.