Elocution competition for girl students held at Arts College

Kadapa: An elocution competition for girl students was organised at the local Arts College by the LIC Shramik Mahila Division and the Women Empowerment Wing here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, Dr G Ravindranath, Principal of Arts College, urged students to make effective use of government schemes like Startup India, Make in India, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for women empowerment. He advised young women to focus on education, skills, and health to achieve success.

Dr Sulochana and Dr Y Savithri highlighted that empowering one woman uplifts an entire generation. According to Raghunath Reddy, General Secretary of LIC Union, and Vasuprada, Women’s Convener, the event was part of the AIIEA Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and winners will be felicitated at the upcoming Shramik Mahila conference on October 18 in Kadapa.

In the competition themed “Opportunities and challenges before educated young women,” Syed Tahseen, Khushi Mohammed, and Salika secured the top three positions, while Sameena, Maheshwari, and Bhagyalakshmi received consolation prizes. Faculty members Kalpana, Anitha, and Shaheen served as judges. LIC Union members Raju, Srivani, and Srikrishna also participated.