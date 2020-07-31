Eluru: 15 arrested, 2,622 liquor bottles seized

Eluru: West Godavari police arrested 15 persons and seized 2622 liquor bottles, which were smuggled from Sattupalli of Khammam district into West Godavari district.



According to information Tadikalapudi SI Venkanna and other police on a tip off raided Jilakaragudem village and noticed 1603 liquor bottles hid in the gardens. The police seized auto rikshaw, Ashok Leyland truck, car, two-wheeler and 2622 liquor bottles. The police got information that the main accused Vangara Saidattu in association with others had been smuggling liquor from Telangana into West Godavari district. The main accused hails from Chinnampeta area of Sattupalli.