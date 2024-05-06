Eluru: 2nd round of training programme conducted

Eluru: Election general observers Krishnakanth Pathak and SA Raman participated in the second round of training programme conducted for election micro observers at Sir CR Reddy College auditorium here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, they said the role of micro observers is very crucial in conducting elections freely. Observer for Eluru, Denduluru and Unguturu constituencies Krishnakanth Pathak said that if there are any mistakes and violations, they should be brought to the attention of the election observers immediately.

Micro observers are like eyes and ears for Election Commission and Election Observers. In the polling centre, the duties performed by POs and OPOs and the manner of voting should be closely monitored.

The guidelines laid down by the Election Commission for Micro Observers must be followed strictly. If there is any doubt in the performance of their duty, they can call their phone number (9154690377) and get it resolved, he said.

Raman, general observer of polls for Polavaram, Chintalapudi, Nuzvid, and Kaikaluru assembly constituencies said that before polling, mock poll, voting room and polling station should be inspected. He said that the role of micro observers is very important in the conduct of elections. He said that 415 problematic polling stations identified by the district administration were assigned micro observers and imparted them two rounds of training. They are asked to report what they have observed according to the points mentioned in the specific format given to them.

In view of the fact that polling will be held on May 13th, micro observers should reach the respective reception centres at 10.00 am on May 12th.

Similarly, after polling on May 13th they will reach the reception centre and submit the relevant report. Where there are more polling centres in the same area, the information should be checked in all the polling centres. Micro observers should only observe the polling process and should not interact with the media and others. If any problem arises for micro observers, they can call 9491041437 and clear their doubts.

On this occasion, the micro observers were made aware of the details regarding the performance of duties through power point presentation.

DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan APC B Somasekhar, LDM Niladhri, Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao and others participated.