Eluru: 30 tonnes of PDS rice seized

Eluru: About 30 tonnes of PDS rice being transported illegally was seized by the Civil Supplies officials at D Polavaram village in Chatrai mandal on Monday.

District civil supplies officer R Satyanarayana Raju said based on reliable information that illegal transportation was going on in the village, they raided and seized PDS rice and registered cases against the lorry owner and driver. The driver Chilaka Ravikumar said that he bought it at a low price from nearby areas and sold it in the black market.

On inquiry into this matter, accused Krishna Shiv Deep and Peddireddy Ramachandra Rao informed that they had entered into an agreement to buy rice from the PDS card holders and sell it back in the black market. According to the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and the Andhra Pradesh State Public Distribution System, 2018 Act, a 6A case has been registered against Krishna Shiv Deep, Peddireddy Ramachandra Rao and driver Chilaka Ravikumar, who were illegally transporting 30 tonnes of PDS rice, and criminal action will be taken, District Civil Supply Officer Satyanarayana Raju informed.

He warned that criminal cases will be registered against those who buy and sell PDS rice illegally.