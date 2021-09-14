Eluru: 800 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized, 5 held

Eluru: The West Godavari police seized 800 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh being smuggled from Narsipatnam agency to Kolar district in Karnataka on Sunday.

They arrested five persons escorting the truck carrying the ganja.

Eluru Rural and Pedapadu sub-inspectors along with their staff checking vehicles at Ashram Junction noticed the ganja smuggling activity when the stopped the truck and car in which the accused were travelling.

B Naidu and G Durga Prasad of Gopalapatnam village in Visakhapatnam district along with others were smuggling the ganja to deliver to Baba Fakruddin of Kolar.