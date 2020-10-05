Eluru: Action plan with 100 crore for NRuM in Eluru

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Muthyala Raju has announced that an action plan with Rs 100 crore has been prepared for implementation of National Rurban Mission (NRuM) in Eluru Rurban cluster.



Holding a review meeting with officials of concerned departments, the collector said that the mission is aimed at preventing migration of people from rural areas to urban areas. Under 2017-18 phase III, Eluru Rurban cluster was selected in the district and 15 villages were included. The villages are Malakapuram, Siripuram, Kalakurru, Komatilanka, Gudiwakalanka, Prattikollalanka, Pydichintalapadu, Mendikodu, Kokkirilanka, K Durgapuram, Chataparru, Pedayaganamilli, Jalipudi, Katlampudi and Madepalli. Action plan has been prepared covering 13 aspects including basic infrastructure facilities such as continuous water supply, electricity and sanitation. The collector asked the officials to expedite the execution of works.