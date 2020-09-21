Eluru: Announce Covid aid to State, CPM leaders ask Centre

Eluru: CPM leaders and activists staged a dharna at Vasantha Mahal Centre here on Saturday, demanding that the BJP government announce special aid to Andhra Pradesh to deal with Covid pandemicin the ongoing parliament session.

The CPM city unit secretary P Kishore speaking on the occasion, demanded that the Centre announce Rs 7,500 financial aid to the poor families for six months in the wake of uncertainty of livelihood.

He wanted YSRCP and TDP MPs to build pressure on the Centre to release the funds. He also said the MPs should take up the state bifurcation assurances with the Centre during the present session of the House.

