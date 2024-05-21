Eluru: Collector warns criminal cases against illegal sand miners

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with the district officials inspected the sand reaches of Rudramkota 1, 2 in Velerupadu mandal, Dacharam, Vanjaram and Ibrahimpet sand reaches of Kukkunur mandal on Monday. He warned that criminal cases will be registered against those who smuggle sand in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that sand mining should be done only in the permitted sand reaches in the district. Mining in unauthorised sand reaches is a crime and criminal cases will be registered against those who illegally mine and transport sand.

The officials are asked to set up CCTVs to prevent illegal mining and transport of sand at Rudramkota 1 and 2 reaches, Dacharam, Vanjaram and Ibrahimpet sand reaches in the scheduled areas of the district and to set up special surveillance with staff continuously.

Collector asked police, mines and SEB officials to keep a special vigilance to prevent illegal mining transport anywhere in the district, and to seize the vehicles involved in illegal mining of sand besides registering criminal cases against the concerned persons.

He inquired about the details of illegal mining and transportation of sand from the local people at Rudramkota and Ibrahimpet sand reaches. He told the locals that the illegal mining and transportation of sand will not be ignored under any circumstances.

He instructed officials to establish continuous surveillance with CC cameras and personnel at every sand reach in the scheduled areas of the district, and to register cases against those involved in illegal mining.

Even though surveillance has been done on illegal sand mining, if sand is being transported anywhere, the locals should immediately inform the nearest revenue, police or village VROs, he suggested. Details of the informants will be kept confidential.

He was accompanied by SP D Mary Prasanthi, Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, ITDA Project Officer Surya Teja, Special Enforcement Bureau Additional SP N Suryachandra Rao, Jangareddygudem RDO K Addaiah, District Panchayat Officer Tuthika Srinivas Vishwanath, RBLS SE Satyanarayana, Mines Department DD B Ravikumar, Groundwater Department DD Vijay Kumar, Revenue, Police and officials from various departments were present.