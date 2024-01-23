Eluru: Free water tanker launched

Eluru: The new water tanker arranged by Tapana Foundation to supply drinking water in Nuzvid town was inaugurated by the founder of Tapana Foundation and BJP State General Secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chowdhary and film lyricist Anantha Sriram on Monday.

Chaudhary said that he is happy to provide fresh water to the town on the day of Prana Pratishtha of Lord Sriram in Ayodhya. Those who have drinking water problems can use the water tanker for free.

Chaudhary informed that till now more than 20 free fresh water tankers are providing services throughout Eluru district.

Nuzvid Constituency BJP Convener GRK Ranga Rao, Joint Krishna District Janasena Party Spokesperson Maridu Sivaramakrishna, Nuzvid Constituency Janasena leader Mutyala Kamesh, and others were present.

