Modi speaks to Netanyahu; both resolve to fight terror

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

"Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

"We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination," he added. Both leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms.

“They identified shared priorities to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead, guided by shared democratic values, deep mutual trust and a forward-looking vision.

Earlier, on December 17, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Netanyahu in Jerusalem and conveyed warm wishes of PM Modi.