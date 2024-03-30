Eluru Jana Sena leaders participate in Praja Sankalpa Padayatra

Eluru Constituency Jana Sena leaders, along with other party members, participated in the Praja Sankalpa Padayatra led by joint candidate Badeti Chanti, as instructed by Reddy Appala Naidu.

During the padayatra, Badeti Chanti emphasized the importance of voting for the alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP in order to ensure peace and development in the state. He also highlighted the Super Six schemes announced by TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and urged residents to support the alliance for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh and future generations.

Badeti Chanti visited every household in the division to garner support for the alliance. Eluru Constituency Janasena Party leaders, including City President Nagireddy Kashi Naresh and District Joint Secretary Obilishetty Shravan Kumar Gupta, were also present during the padayatra.

Other participants in the padayatra included Telugu Desam Party leaders and various party members. The event was attended by leaders such as Reddy Gauri Shankar, Veerankipandu, Bonda Ramu Naidu, and several others from the Jana Sena Party.

Overall, the padayatra was successful in spreading awareness about the alliance and gaining support from the residents of Eluru Constituency for the upcoming elections.

