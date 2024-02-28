  • Menu
Eluru Jana Sena leaders to stage protest for not allocating ticket to party

In a show of protest against the decision to not allocate a Janasena party seat to Eluru Constituency, leaders and activists have organized a demonstration at the Janasena party office starting from 9:30 am. The Janasena leaders in Eluru are unhappy with the decision and have decided to boycott the public meeting scheduled to be held in Tadepalligudem.

The call for action has been made to all Eluru Constituency Janasena Party District Leaders, Constituency Leaders, Activists, and Heroic Women to attend the protest at the party office. This move comes as a way to voice their dissatisfaction and demand fair representation for Eluru.

