- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
- Eluru Jana Sena leaders to stage protest for not allocating ticket to party
In a show of protest against the decision to not allocate a Janasena party seat to Eluru Constituency, leaders and activists have organized a demonstration at the Janasena party office starting from 9:30 am. The Janasena leaders in Eluru are unhappy with the decision and have decided to boycott the public meeting scheduled to be held in Tadepalligudem.
The call for action has been made to all Eluru Constituency Janasena Party District Leaders, Constituency Leaders, Activists, and Heroic Women to attend the protest at the party office. This move comes as a way to voice their dissatisfaction and demand fair representation for Eluru.
