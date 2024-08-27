Eluru mayor joins TDP in presence of education minister Nara Lokesh

In a significant political development in Eluru, several prominent leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) have defected to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The defections include Eluru Corporation Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, and her husband SMR Pedababu, as well as former EUDA Chairman and current YCP town president B. Srinivas, former AMC Chairman Kachan Maibabu, and numerous other YCP leaders.



The official switch was marked by a reception at the residence of Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, where the new TDP members were welcomed with yellow scarves. Minister Lokesh assured that the coalition government would meet all its electoral promises.

Eluru MLA Badeti Chanti extended a hand of friendship to the defectors, emphasizing the TDP's commitment to development. He announced that several YCP corporators are expected to join the TDP in the coming days. Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, who had previously left the TDP for the YCP under special circumstances, expressed dissatisfaction with her experience in the YCP, citing a lack of development. She revealed that around 40 corporators are preparing to join the TDP soon.