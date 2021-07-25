Eluru: Minister Ranganadha Raju slams 'slander' on housing to the poor

Eluru: Taking a strong exception to the baseless reports published in a section of press, minister for housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that the government didn't back off from constructing houses to the the poor and stated that no additional burden will be imposed on the beneficiaries.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said that baseless stories are coming out from TDP-friendly media levelling 'mischievous allegations' against the prestigious housing scheme. The scheme will not only benefit the receiver, but also creates employment in construction sector. In the first phase, the government plans to construct 15.6 lakh houses and fixed Rs 1.2 lakh as material cost and Rs 60,000 as labour component.

Ranganadha Raju said that the government is firm to ensure that the prices do not rise abruptly in view of construction of houses. He said it is his dream to spend Rs 32,000 crore to develop infrastructure facilities like power supply, internet, drains and many more in Jagananna colonies and there is no record that anyone in the state or country had spent such huge money on development of infrastructure. He stated that the housing units under YSR Jagananna colonies were being built with a total space of 340 sq ft which is much bigger than the national housing norms.

The minister slammed TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for falsely propagating against the state government and trying to create chaos in the state. After witnessing the good governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition is spitting venom on the government to divert the attention of people and gain their sympathy.

He questioned whether Naidu has given a single house for the poor during his entire 14 years as Chief Minister. The minister said that the government welcomes suggestions and support from the opposition leaders but they were playing cheap politics.

Further, he said that he will tour all the districts and layouts and speak directly with the beneficiaries, explaining all the details of the construction.

The government has been taking up all the burden of the construction, without levying anything on the beneficiaries right from cement, sand, iron and all other material. He stated that it is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who had taken up the massive housing programme after Indira Gandhi, NTR and Dr Y S Rajashekar Reddy.