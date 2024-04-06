  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru NDA candidate Badeti Chanti gets support from people during campaign

Eluru NDA candidate Badeti Chanti gets support from people during campaign
x
Highlights

The joint candidate of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance in Eluru Constituency, Badeti Chanti, is gaining momentum in the run-up to the elections.

The joint candidate of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance in Eluru Constituency, Badeti Chanti, is gaining momentum in the run-up to the elections. With the goal of winning the hearts of the people, Badeti Chanti has been actively engaging with local communities to understand their issues and concerns.

Recently, Badeti Chanti participated in a public consultation organized in Eluru's 47th Division Tilak Nagar, where he listened to the grievances of the residents and distributed pamphlets outlining the alliance's plans for the constituency. Emphasizing the importance of the alliance's victory, he urged the people to unite and support their cause.

During the consultation, Eluru MLA Alla Nani criticized the current state government for its lack of focus on sanitation and urged the residents to vote for the alliance to bring about a change in governance. The event was attended by various party leaders, including Telugu Desam Party city president Pediboina Sivaprasad and Janasena city presidents Nagireddy Kashi Naresh and Reddy Gauri Shankar.

Overall, the alliance's campaign in Eluru Constituency is gaining momentum, with the aim of defeating the incumbent government and addressing the pressing issues facing the community. The joint candidate, Badeti Chanti, is leading the charge to secure a victory in the upcoming elections.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X