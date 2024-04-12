Eluru NDA candidate Badeti Chanti gets support from people during campaign

Badeti Chanti, the joint candidate of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance, continues to garner support for the upcoming elections in Eluru constituency. As part of the Praja Sankalpayatra initiative, aimed at raising political awareness among the people, Chanti visited the 31st division in Eluru. During his visit, he interacted with the residents, listened to their concerns, and distributed pamphlets outlining the welfare schemes proposed by the alliance.

Chanti emphasized the importance of overthrowing the current YCP government, which he described as anarchic and responsible for disrupting the state's systems. He urged the public to support the alliance in the upcoming elections and emphasized the need for a coalition government to bring about positive change in the state.

Leaders from the TDP and Janasena also attended the program, including city presidents Peddiboina Sivaprasad and Nagireddy Kashi Naresh, as well as other party members. The event aimed to rally support for the alliance and encourage voters to give their verdict in the 2024 elections in a way that would be detrimental to the YCP's hold on power.

Overall, the Praja Sankalpayatra initiative led by Badeti Chanti is gaining momentum in Eluru constituency as they strive to mobilize support for the alliance and bring about political change in the state.







































