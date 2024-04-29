Eluru Parliament Congress Party Candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya Promises Development for Kaikaluru Constituency

Kavuri Lavanya, the Congress Party candidate for the Eluru Parliament seat, has pledged to bring about positive change for the people of Kaikaluru Constituency. During the second day of campaigning in Jayapradham, Lavanya emphasized the importance of electing a government that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens.

Accompanied by Assembly candidate Mr. Boddu Noble and CPM State Executive Committee member Mr. DNVD Prasad, Lavanya toured several villages in Mandavalli, Mudinepalli, Kalidindi, and Kaikaluru mandals, connecting with voters through a road show. She assured residents of Kaikaluru that the Congress Party would work towards improving the livelihoods of those living in the Kolleru region.

Lavanya outlined key promises, including signing the special status for the state, waiving loans up to two lakh rupees for farmers, providing financial support to women, and generating employment opportunities for the unemployed. She urged voters to support Boddu Noble in the Eluru parliamentary constituency.

Boddu Noble, a local resident of Eluru, shared his personal experiences of hardship and expressed his commitment to serving the people. He emphasized the need for a representative who would prioritize the needs of the community.

During the campaign, CPM State Secretary group members DNVD Prasad underscored the importance of defeating the BJP and electing the Congress Party for the betterment of the region. The event was attended by numerous party leaders, workers, and supporters from the Congress, CPM, and CPI.

With a focus on development and progress, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya and Boddu Noble are poised to bring about positive change for the people of Kaikaluru Constituency.