Eluru: People urged to report unsolved grievances to 1902

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh told the people to report their unsolved grievances by calling tollfree number 1902, which is open 24/7, under Jaganannaku Chebudam programme. He said the State government has started Jaganannaku Chebudam with the main aim of solving public grievances quickly than through Spandana programme.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, he said that complaints received through phone call will be resolved at field level under the supervision of senior officials from the CIO level. People can complain if they have any difficulty in getting welfare schemes implemented by the government, to the tollfree number. The Collector stated that Eluru district has been one of the first three districts that provided satisfactory solution to the petitioners.

The Collector said that every day from 8.45 am to 9.30 am, a tele conference will be held with district and mandal level officials to review response, grievances etc. If a problem is not solved in a proper manner, initially a show-cause notice will be issued to the official concerned. If the problem is not solved even after issuing three such notices, then strict action will be taken against the official.