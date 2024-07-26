Eluru: People urged to shift to relief camps

Eluru: District joint collector P Dhatri Reddy said that the second flood alert has been issued in view of the rising flood-level of Godavari River at Bhadrachalam.

She advised people of Karuturu village in Velerupadu mandal to be vigilant about the flood warning.

People are suggested to shift to flood relief centres as flood is likely to increase.

On Thursday, she interacted with public and enquired about their problems.

Later, she conducted a teleconference with flood special officers at Velerupadu Tahsildar’s office.

She asked officials to take immediate steps to help people of low-land villages.

She said that officials should be vigilant at field-level and monitor time-to-time and alert people of villages.

They should provide drinking water and essential items to the people in the rehabilitation centre. They should provide food to the cattle and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the rehabilitation centres.

The joint collector enquired about the arrangements for temporary toilets, medical camps and other arrangements in relief centres.

Jangareddygudem RDO K Addaiah, ZP CEO K Subbarao, Civil Supplies District Manager Manju Bhargavi, District Civil Supplies Officer RSS Raju and others were present.