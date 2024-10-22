Eluru police launches cost-effective patrol vehicles

Eluru:In honour of police martyrs, Eluru police organised a special rally, where they unveiled 70 newly retrofitted patrol bikes, also known as Blue Colts to strengthen community policing efforts to coincide with Police Martyrs’ Day on Monday.

These defunct beat bikes have been repaired and equipped with sirens and signal lights, creating cost-effective patrol vehicles. This initiative allows for easier navigation through traffic, making them a more practical alternative to four-wheeled patrol vehicles.

During the rally, the public and police personnel were reminded of the importance of road safety, with a strong emphasis on wearing helmets.

Speaking at the event, SP Kishore Kommi highlighted that a police officer’s life holds immense value, as their service directly or indirectly saves hundreds of lives—whether by preventing crime or responding to natural calamities.

He stressed that police must not lose their lives to avoidable road accidents and called on all officers to lead by example by consistently wearing helmets while on duty.

This rally not only paid tribute to the sacrifices of fallen officers but also reinforced Eluru Police’s commitment to safety, both on the roads and in their service to the community.