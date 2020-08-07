Eluru: Suraksha app launched to collect Corona patients details

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Mutyala Raju launched Suraksha app to collect the details of the Covid patients in the district and furnish information to the district administration to render medical services here on Thursday.

Giving details of the app, the collector said the village volunteers, Asha workers, ANMs download the app in their smart phones and visit the houses in their respective areas to collect information on Covid patients and will submit details to the district administration to render medical services to the infected persons.

Collector said anyone can download the app in the Google Play Store and furnish the information about the asymptomatic persons and submit details to the district administration to get medical assistance and treatment.

He said information of friends, family members, relatives and known persons who are infected with Covid can be send through the Suraksha app.

He said the local medical and health department staff will collect the samples immediately for the lab tests. The Collector has appealed to the people to use the Suraksha app and help the district administration to treat the Covid-19 patients.