Eluru: Workshop on 'PCB designing and manufacturing' held

Eluru: Department of Physics & Electronics of St Theresa's College for Women (A), Eluru., has organised a 3-day workshop on 'Printed Circuit Board designing & Manufacturing' from April 11 to 13 in collaboration with MICROLINK Technologies, Vijayawada.

Around 108 students of II B Sc MPC, II B Sc Electronics and M Sc Physics have participated. Resource person V Govinda Rao, the Director of Microlink Information Technologies, Vijayawada, enlightened the students in skill development and have hands-on experience there by to facilitate them for perfect corporate exposure. Workshop started with awareness related to the terms of PCB Manufacturing and continued the session with the process involved in designing and manufacturing of PCB.

Students mentioned that the session is informative and they learned about Art Work, Green mask/ Solder mask, Tinning, Legend Printing/Silk Screen, Drilling, Etching, and Chemicals used in etching, Process of designing. College Principal Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello said that such workshops will provide a wonderful opportunity to students to gain a rich hands-on experience, which boost their self confidence in completing projects and internships on their own.