Eluru: World Water Day observed

Eluru: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Eluru, in co-ordination with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) observed World Water Day at DLSA conference hall here on Tuesday.

The Environmental Engineer informed the public that only 3 per cent of potable water is available on earth for human consumption. World Water Day is being observed on March 22every year since 1993, to advocate sustainable management of freshwater resources, he stated.

Manmade mistakes, excess drawl of ground water, usage of excessivefertilisers& pesticides, intrusions of seawater, contamination with drains, industrialisation and its discharges are contaminating potable water, depletion of ground water and further environmental damages.

The government has launched many initiations to preservewater. The Ministry Jal Shakti, Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Urban Development have developed lot of SoPs for preservation of freshwater and ground water. It is a privilege to Eluru district to Kolleru freshwater body, one of the largest water bodies.The Indian government took measures under Namo Ganga, River Rejuvenation and protecting water bodies, the EE informed.

Permanent Lok Adalath chairperson AGrace Kumariand DLSA secretary Rajeswari briefed the public about legal aspects in protection of freshwater and informed that it is fundamental right for every citizen to get and use protected water.

The officials of Eluru, Jangareddigudem, Nuziveedu and Chintalapudi municipalities, officials of irrigation and RWS departments, public attended the programme.