Eluru: ZP students excel in science exhibition

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh appreciated students of Chintalapudi ZP high school who excelled in State-level science exhibition and...

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh appreciated students of Chintalapudi ZP high school who excelled in State-level science exhibition and stood first. The students have been selected for a national-level science exhibition. Making a mention of the success of the students, the collector wished them many more such achievements in future. If one works with joy, success comes our way, the collector suggested.

DEO Syam Sundar, district science officer Chowdhary and others were present.

