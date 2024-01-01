Live
- Two inter-State drug peddlers nabbed
- Eluru: ZP students excel in science exhibition
- Bhavani Deeksha Viramana from Jan 3
- Lord Ram’s akshatas’ distribution from today
- Sunday Holiday cancelled for ward secretariats amid municipal staff strike
- Company MD arrested for fraud
- Former minister Ponguru Narayana participate in Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program
- TSRTC suspends Family-24 and T-6 tickets
- Global alumni meet of OU Engineering College a ‘resounding success’
- No Jagananna ki Chebudam program today
Just In
Highlights
Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh appreciated students of Chintalapudi ZP high school who excelled in State-level science exhibition and...
Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh appreciated students of Chintalapudi ZP high school who excelled in State-level science exhibition and stood first. The students have been selected for a national-level science exhibition. Making a mention of the success of the students, the collector wished them many more such achievements in future. If one works with joy, success comes our way, the collector suggested.
DEO Syam Sundar, district science officer Chowdhary and others were present.
