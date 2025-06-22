Embrace yoga as way of life: Collector

Anantapur: As part of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, the Anantapur district administration organised a large-scale ‘Yogandhra’ programme at the PTC Grounds.

The event was marked by the participation of several dignitaries including District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, and others who actively performed yoga asanas along with the public.

The district-level event was synchronised with the main Yoga Day celebrations held in Visakhapatnam, which featured prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Anantapur event was connected live to the Visakhapatnam celebration, following the official yoga protocol.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Dr Vinod Kumar said that more than 5,037 individuals including public representatives, media personnel, and officials participated in the event at the PTC Grounds. In addition, around 10.87 lakh people across 6,040 venues in the district received training during the month-long Yoga Mahotsav with the help of trained instructors.

He expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the programme, including the police, volunteers, NGOs, and media.

He said that Yoga should not be restricted to one day, but should become a daily practice.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma expressed joy over the participation of over 5,000 people in the district-level event.

Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh also shared his happiness about participating and reiterated the need for daily yoga practice for a healthier Anantapur.

Officials from AYUSH, DMHO, and other departments were honored with mementos for their contributions.

The event concluded with a yoga pledge, the national anthem, and a mass selfie session at specially arranged selfie points, drawing enthusiastic participation from the public.