Employees demand action on debit of money from GPF accounts

Amravati: Government employees association leader Suryanarayana met chief secretary Sameer Sharma here on Thursday seeking clarification on the amount debited from General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of employees. He said employees are not satisfied with the reply of officials that the amount got debited due to technical snag.

Stating that the employees are expressing concern over debit of amount from their GPF account without their consent, the association leader said that they will file petition against the government over the issue. He said there is no similarity in the reply giving by officials of finance department and principal accountant general.

He said that they filed a written complaint with officials of finance department to initiate criminal action on those who debited money from GPF accounts of employees. The association leader said that he raised the issue during joint council meeting in 2021 but no action has been taken so far. There was no truth in the rejoinder given by government on the allegations made by the association leaders, he added.