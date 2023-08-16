Employees get merit certificates in NTR district

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao distributed merit certificates to the employees for their best performance while delivering their duties.

The collector along with Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh handed over these certificates of appreciation to around 500 employees belonging to all the departments of the district at the event held at AR Ground here on Tuesday. Prior to that, the District Collector hoisted the national flag to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector explained that in the Tricolour, the Saffron indicates Sacrifice and Courage, the White indicates Purity and Peace, the Green reflects Prosperity and Ashoka Chakra focuses on the Dharma. He asked the employees to strive hard towards developing the district in all aspects by taking inspiration from the freedom fighters.

Later, the collector extended his greeting to the public, officers, and employees.

Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, NTR District DPRO SV Mohan Rao, Publicity Assistant Vemuri V Prasad, ICDS PD G Umadevi, Nandigama RDO Raveendra, Arogya Sri Coordinator J Suman, APSACS officer Dr Usha, Housing PD M Rajii Kumari, DRDA PD Srinivasa Rao, DSO G Mohan Babu, DTC Purendra, DWMA PD J Suneetha received the merit certificates from the Collector. DSA Boxing Coach P Isac also received the certificate for his best performance.