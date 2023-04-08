Employees to intensify agitation from today

Vijayawada: It is the government responsibility to pay the salaries to the employees on the 1st of every month, asserted APJAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu here on Friday.

He said that due to the negligence of the State government, the employees were facing huge troubles as salaries are not being paid in time. He further informed that employees who were facing financial problems were approaching loan apps to get money to cater to their needs and were committing suicides unable to bear the pressure for repayment.

He said that a DRDA employee in Anantapur district faced many hardships due to loan apps.

JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other members met Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy at his camp office in Vijayawada on Friday to give a letter of their agitation.

Later, speaking to the media, Venkateswarlu said that the government had failed to fulfill their promises and expressed concern over the government remaining silent on payment of arrears of DA to the employees. He made it clear that their agitation was neither against the government nor for their existence, but it is meant for finding a solution to the long pending problems of the employees.

He said that they wanted the government to pay salaries on the first of every month, arrears of DA and implement PRC.

He pointed out that they were not given four DAs since July 1, 2018. The government has not made a statement on the total sum it owed to the employees pertaining to the DA and PRC arrears.

Bopparaju further questioned the government for not implementing payscales for the past four years.

He said that they used to be happy when salary was increased in the past, but now their plight has changed and they should feel happy if they receive salaries. The government is yet to solve the problems of Sachivalayam employees, he added.

Bopparaju said that in support of their justified demands they would intensify their agitation across the State from Saturday. He appealed to all teachers, NGOs and other employee associations to participate in the agitation to mount pressure on the government for solving their problems. JAC members Damodar and others were present.