ENC pays tributes to Veers on 'Vijay Diwas'

Visakhapatnam: Marking 'Vijay Diwas', Eastern Naval Command (ENC) conducted a wreath laying ceremony at 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Tributes were paid to the valiant personnel of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war. Floral wreaths were placed at the War Memorial by Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair.

A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls. Every year, the nation celebrates 'Vijay Diwas' on December 16 to commemorate the historic victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

On this momentous day, the world witnessed the unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops under the command of Lieutenant General AAK Nazi to the Tri-service Theatre Commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.