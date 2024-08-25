Live
Encroached endowments lands recovered in Nandyal
Illegally constructed structures in the site are demolished
Nandyal : The officials of Endowments, Revenue and Police departments have retrieved encroached endowments lands in Nandyal on Saturday. According to information, Mahanandi temple has 3.78 acres of endowments land near State Bank of India area in Nandyal town. Of the total extent, around two acres was encroached by some persons, who also constructed permanent houses, buildings and other structures.
After learning about the encroachment, a while back, endowments officials ordered the encroachers to vacate the land. Following this, around 27 persons approached the court and filed cases. But the Endowment Tribunal Court has passed orders to take three plots into custody.
Following the court orders, the officials of endowments, revenue and police departments retrieved the three plots on Saturday. The buildings and structures constructed in the said plots were demolished with JCBs, leading to tension in the area.
However, as a precautionary measure police department deployed large numbers of police force to ensure no untoward incident takes place.