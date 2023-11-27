Endowments Commissioner inspects development works at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana visited Srisailam temple on Sunday and inspected various developments works going on in the temple. He was accompanied by Executive Officer D Peddiraju and other department officials.

The Commissioner inspected the ancient constructions and West and North Mada streets, Prakarakudyam, Enugula Cheruvu Katta, Pushkarini, Ghanta Matam, Rudraksha Matam and Vibhuti Matam. After the inspection, he told the officials concerned to renovate the Rudhira Gundam in the temple premises, after making necessary repair works.

He later inspected gallery works being done on the temple western street. He ordered the officials to create beautiful ambience at the surroundings of Enugula Cheruvu Katta and at Pancha Matam premises. The officials were also told to develop greenery around Pancha Matams besides the passage.