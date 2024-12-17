Energy conservation rally flagged off

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya flagged off a rally to create awareness on the conservation of electricity, as part of the ongoing National Energy Conservation Week, from the Vidyuth Bhavan to the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday. The National Energy Conservation Week is being observed from December 14th to 20th, with multiple activities designed to educate the public about responsible electricity consumption. During the rally organised by the electricity department, to raise public awareness about electricity usage across the district, the participants took a pledge to promote energy conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Ansariya emphasised the critical importance of electricity in any sector’s development. She stressed that in today’s society, using electricity judiciously and conserving energy for future generations is crucial.

She urged citizens to become more aware of their electricity usage and recommended using LED bulbs and star-rated electrical appliances to reduce energy consumption.

The APCPDCL’s SE at Ongole Venkateswara Rao, electrical engineering officials, staff members, and students from various colleges participated in the rally and highlighted the collective responsibility of citizens to conserve energy and protect resources for future generations.