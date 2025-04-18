Energy labels under watch: BEE cracks down on fake star ratings

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, is ramping up enforcement of its Standards & Labelling (S&L) Programmed by sharpening its focus on Market Surveillance—an essential tool to protect consumers and safeguard India’s ambitious energy-saving goals.

This flagship initiative has delivered massive impact: Rs 54,324 crore saved in consumer energy costs, 58 million tons of CO₂ emissions avoided, and a fivefold jump in production of star-labelled appliances—from 10.5 crore units in 2014 to 58 crores in 2024.

BEE has now specifically emphasised the need for all State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of all States to intensify market surveillance. The goal is to ensure only genuine, compliant, star-labelled products reach consumers, prevent counterfeit labelling, maintain proper visibility of labels, and uphold Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS).

Spot checks through strategic sampling of high-volume appliances help detect violations. If found, manufacturers or sellers face legal action under Section 26 of EC Act, 2001, overseen by State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs).

The enforcement framework includes - BEE (Ministry of Power, GOI), which sets standards, empanels testing labs, engages independent evaluation agencies, and supports SDAs with technical guidance; State Designated Agencies (SDAs), which act as nodal enforcement bodies, conduct inspections, escalate violations to SERCs, and submit compliance reports within 30 days; and SERCs, which conduct hearings, impose penalties, and ensure due legal process for errant entities.

A standout examples of this effort is Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), TSREDCO, Telangana SDA, EMC, Kerala SDA apart from several SDAs in the country praised by BEE for their comprehensive state-wide surveillance and enforcement.While discussing the status of S&L Programme and future prospects Milind Deore Secretary, BEE, who has discussed along with Directors Kamran Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma about the present status and future prospects of S&L programme, has disclosed that international agencies have recognised this programme for effectively addressing climate change and enhancing economic development.

Notably, the S&L Programme contributes 60% of India’s total energy efficiency-related CO₂ savings and supports the country’s pledge to cut 1 billion tons of emissions by 2030, Milind Deore said.

Currently, 39 appliances are covered under the scheme, with 16 - like air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators - under mandatory labelling.