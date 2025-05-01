Energy Minister lays stone for 2 substations

Ongole: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that approximately 70,000 agricultural power connections have been provided across the state so far, with plans to supply an additional 50,000 connections in future. On Wednesday, he laid foundation stones for two new power substations to be constructed at Rs 11 crore, in the Addanki assembly constituency, to supply quality electricity to meet public consumption needs. Speaking on the occasion, he revealed that 1,700 outdated electrical poles have already been replaced in Addanki, with a commitment to install 500 more new poles in the coming days.

The minister criticised the previous administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to implement power sector reforms, stating that the NDA government is now rebuilding the electrical infrastructure system. He accused the former chief minister of deliberately obstructing the development of Amaravati capital city, claiming that Jagan created the ‘three capitals’ drama with malicious intent to prevent the Telugu Desam Party and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from getting credit for completing Amaravati. He urged Addanki residents to attend the Amaravati reconstruction meeting scheduled for May 2, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He assured them that transportation and food arrangements would be provided for attendees, and requested local coalition leaders and workers to supply water and buttermilk packets, considering the summer heat. During the visit, Minister Gottipati also laid the foundation stone for a permanent fire station in Addanki, assuring the fire department personnel, who had been operating from the local agricultural market yard without a dedicated facility, of a better workplace.