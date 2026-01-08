Preventing Dog Bites: Training, Socialization, and Challenging Breed Myths

In this insightful interview, Adnaan Khan, Founder & CEO of K9 School, debunks the myth of "bad dogs" and reveals how poor human decisions—like skipping early training, socialization, and responsible ownership—fuel rising urban dog bites in India. Drawing from K9 School's proven CRP system and behavior modification programs, Khan shares practical strategies for pet parents to build confident, non-aggressive dogs. He also outlines his ambitious vision: 100 K9 Schools nationwide, training 10,000 professionals, and fostering empathy through the K9 Healers Foundation for safer communities.

1. Dog biting incidents have increased significantly in urban areas. From your experience, what are the root causes—is it poor training, lack of awareness, or breeding practices?

Dog-biting incidents are never the result of a “bad dog”; they’re always the consequence of poor human decisions. In urban India, the root causes largely fall into four key areas: lack of early training or structure, insufficient socialization, irresponsible breeding practices, and negligent ownership.

Most pet owners in cities bring dogs home without understanding their behavioral needs or investing in proper training and social exposure. When a dog grows up without structure or guidance, fear, anxiety, and territorial behavior can develop—all of which may lead to biting incidents. Ultimately, dog bites reflect human failure, not canine aggression. Unless there’s structured education for pet parents and accountability around responsible ownership, such incidents will only continue to rise.

2. How can responsible training and early socialization prevent aggressive behavior in dogs, and what role should pet owners play in ensuring safety for both the dog and the community?

Aggression prevention is truly a science; it begins with early exposure and the right environment. When a puppy is introduced to different people, sounds, environments, and other animals at an early stage, it helps them build confidence rather than fear. Confident dogs are far less likely to react aggressively because they’ve learned to navigate new experiences calmly.

At K9 School, we strongly emphasize early socialization, early structure, and early boundaries. These three pillars lay the foundation for a well-balanced and emotionally stable dog. However, it’s important to understand that pet parents contribute to nearly 80% of the outcome. No amount of professional training can replace a home that lacks structure, consistency, and understanding. Responsible pet parenting, when paired with early training, is the most effective way to prevent aggression and nurture a confident, well-adjusted companion.

3. There’s often a misconception that certain breeds are “dangerous” or “untrainable.” How does K9 School challenge such stereotypes through its behavior modification programs?

Breed stereotypes usually arise from fear and misinformation. At K9 School, we have successfully rehabilitated dogs of every breed, which proves one simple truth—no breed is dangerous; untrained behavior is. Our CRP system focuses on rebuilding a dog’s confidence through trust, play, and mental stimulation. When a dog’s mind is balanced and emotionally stable, aggression fades. What people often perceive as a breed issue is actually a behavioral and understanding issue.

4. What are some of the biggest behavioral mistakes pet parents make, and how can they build a better relationship with their dogs through communication and understanding?

One of the biggest mistakes pet parents make is treating dogs like human babies. Many also forget to provide an outlet for their energy, delay training, or communicate inconsistently. Dogs thrive on clarity, structure, and routine. To build a stronger bond, families should train daily, maintain consistency, and learn to read canine body language. Once you understand how your dog communicates, you build trust and respect, turning obedience into a natural, emotional connection.

5. Beyond training, K9 School has positioned itself as a thought leader in canine welfare and education. How are you working to shift public perception from fear to empathy when it comes to dog behavior?

At K9 School, our focus goes beyond training; we aim to create awareness and compassion. We lead India’s behavior awareness movement through free educational videos, community workshops, bite-prevention programs, and therapy dog initiatives under the K9 Healers Foundation. Our belief is simple: better behavior comes from better understanding. When people truly learn how dogs think and communicate, fear naturally dissolves, and empathy takes its place, creating safer and more compassionate communities for both humans and dogs.

6. You’ve spoken about your vision to establish 100 K9 Schools across India and train over 10,000 certified professionals. Could you tell us more about how this expansion ties into your larger CSR goals—particularly in spreading awareness, improving community safety, and creating sustainable livelihoods in the pet ecosystem?

Our vision to build 100 K9 Schools and train 10,000 certified professionals is much more than expansion; it’s a national welfare mission. Better-trained dogs mean fewer bite incidents, while a skilled workforce ensures sustainable pet-care careers and safer industry practices through proper licensing. Community safety improves when both pets and families are trained. Through the K9 Healers Foundation, we also promote inclusive employment. Our CSR and business goals align—to raise India’s dog welfare standards and create safer communities.