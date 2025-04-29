Energy Minister lays stone for substation

Kandukur: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that the NDA government is truly a people-centric administration.

During his visit to Kandukur constituency on Monday, Minister Ravikumar, along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and local MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, laid the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV electrical substation in Mannetikota of Ulavapadu mandal, being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 4 crore, and inaugurated CC roads and a water head tank at Baddipudi village in the same mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gottipati explained that the substation is being built to address low-voltage issues affecting farmers in the agricultural sector. He emphasised that substations are being constructed based on load requirements to ensure neither farmers nor the general public face difficulties.

He highlighted the PM Suryaghar scheme, which enables households to install solar panels on their rooftops to generate electricity, potentially reducing power problems.

The Minister said that under this scheme, SC/ST communities will receive free connections while BC communities will get subsidised rates. He said that they would provide solar power through the PM KUSUM scheme in areas with substations to benefit farmers.

He revealed that the government has set a target of providing 10,000 Suryaghar connections in each constituency across the state, with approvals already secured for 20 lakh connections with central government support.

The Minister said that while the previous government allegedly spent nothing on road repairs during their five-year term, the coalition government has already allocated Rs 800 crore for road repairs and Rs 600 crore for repairing tar roads.

He added that they have also restarted the Anna Canteens and are providing free gas cylinders as part of the ‘Super Six’ scheme, with other promises to be fulfilled in phases.

The Minister concluded by stating that the government is encouraging investment in renewable energy projects in the Rayalaseema region, with plans to establish two solar parks in the Darsi and Kanigiri areas soon.