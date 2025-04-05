Engg students advised to undertake research projects

Bhimavaram: The engineering students should undertake research projects which would be useful to society as well as to their personal growth, said director of SRKR Engineering College Dr M Jagapati Raju.

The IETE student wing organised a hardware exhibition ‘CRUX-2K25’under the aegis of ECE department of the SRKR Engineering College here on Friday. The students displayed a solar system, robot, soil testing and other projects in the exhibition.

Dr Jagapati Raju complimented the students for their active participation in the exhibition.

College principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju suggested the students to modernise the exhibits by including the latest technology. It would be useful for them to launch startups.

ECE department head Dr N Uday Kumar, CRUX faculty adviser Dr T Hymalakshmi, coordinator Dr KNV Satyanarayana and others also spoke.

The hardware exhibition has been conducted for the last few years by IETE student wing and helped several core group students to secure good employment.

As many as 200 students presented nearly 50 projects in the exhibition. A number of students of several schools from neighbouring towns and villages visited the exhibition.