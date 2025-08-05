Engg students told to augment technical acumen

Ongole: CEO of Efftronics Systems Dasari Ramakrishna, addressing the first-year engineering students of PACE Engineering College here on Monday, emphasised that in today’s highly competitive global landscape, students must augment their technical acumen in alignment with industry standards to attain esteemed employment opportunities.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural of the first-year engineering programme. He assured the students that PACE College is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to facilitate this objective.

Expressing optimism, he urged students to fully leverage these resources to achieve remarkable career success. Additionally, he extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly admitted students. College Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar expressed his profound appreciation to the students, their parents, and well-wishers for their trust and confidence in the college by choosing to enrol here. He urged the students to set ambitious goals, excel in their respective disciplines, and uphold the esteemed reputation of their college and families through exceptional performance.

Principal Dr GVK Murthy highlighted that only those students who exercise discipline, embody a positive outlook, and maintain constructive thinking will undoubtedly succeed at higher echelons.

He reassured parents that the college is committed to fostering holistic development in their children to facilitate this success.

Dean of Training and Placements K Roopa Akkesh conveyed that the college is proactively designing comprehensive training programmes from the very first year, aimed at honing the skills essential for securing rewarding employment, thereby playing a pivotal role in their future achievements.

The event saw active participation from distinguished officials, including Dean of Academics Dr CV Subba Rao, Dean of Students’ Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, Administrative Officer M Ramana Babu, First-Year Dean Dr Subba Rao, MBA Department Head Dr Mary Jones, Polytechnic Principal G Koti Reddy, along with various department heads, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students.