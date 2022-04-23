English Language Day observed at Govt Degree College

Srikalahasti (Tirupati district): English Language Day was observed at Government Degree College for Women in Srikalahasti on Saturday. College Principal B Rjasekhar emphasised on the importance of skills in English language for job opportunities.

HoD of English Department T Malathi Gabriel, M Revathi, Faculty of English, explained to the students about the influence of world renowned dramatist William Shakespeare on English language and his usage of nearly 25,000 words in his dramas , sonnets and poems.

M Eswari ( II B.A) and Vaishnavi ( II B.Com) spoke on the importance of learning English language for students in this globalized world. Later, a virtual tour to Shakespeare's birthplace, Globe Theatre and animated video on the life of legendary dramatist were presented to the students.