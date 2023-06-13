English proficiency will help excel at int’l level: Minister Jogi Ramesh

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced English medium in government schools to make the students excel at international level. CM Jagan has changed the fate of the educational sector in the State by bringing revolutionary changes, he added.

The Minister distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students at Mallavolu village of Guduru mandal in Krishna district on Monday. Addressing the gathering, he said that all the government schools across the State are facilitated with needful amenities under Nadu-Nedu, which would help the students towards receiving quality education. In addition to that, the students were also offered Byju’s Tabs including content that made the students excel in education on par with private and corporate students.

Jogi Ramesh said that Jaganna Vidya Kanuka kits consist of ten sorts of things such as textbooks, notebooks, schoolbag, dictionary and others. This year, the government distributed Vidya Kanuka kits to around 43.10 lakh students. He said as many as 1,07,029 students are being distributed Vidya Kanuka kits in Krishna district alone. He informed that Class 8th students would be given Tabs soon. Referring to the Machilipatnam port, Jogi Ramesh said that the port works would be completed in two years. He also informed that admissions in the Machilipatnam Medical College will commence from next month.

Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DEO Tahera Sultana, Deputy DEO UV Subbarao, State Finance Corporation Director Karumanchi Kameswara Rao, Goriparthi Vara Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.