Enhanced medical services for newborns

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya directed the medical officers to take necessary measures to provide improved healthcare services to newborn babies through the Mother Newborn Care Unit (MNCU) and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) being established at the Government General Hospital in Ongole, with essential infrastructure facilities.

On Friday, the collector visited the GGH Ongole and inspected the renovation work being undertaken at the MNCU and SNCU, examined the ongoing repair and upgrade work at both units, and provided guidance to medical officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector emphasised that according to government protocols, both the MNCU and SNCU should be equipped with all basic infrastructure facilities to ensure improved medical services for newborn babies. She stressed the importance of taking comprehensive measures to enhance healthcare delivery for newborns.

During her visit, the District Collector also inspected various departments of the hospital and interacted with patients to understand the quality of medical services being provided. gathered feedback directly from patients about their healthcare experience at the facility.

DCHS Dr Srinivas Naik, GGH Superintendent Dr Edukondalu, along with other doctors and medical staff, participated in the inspection.