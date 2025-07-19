Enhancing quality of education is goal: Lokesh

Undavalli: TheAndhra Pradesh government’s primary goal is to enhance the quality of education in public schools and consequently boost admissions, stated Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh. He emphasised that the ultimate aim is for government schools to display “Admissions Closed” boards, signalling a strong trust from parents in the quality of education provided.

Minister Lokesh made these remarks while felicitating Yelamanchili Durga Bhavani, headmistress of Penamaluru ZP High School in Krishna district, with the ‘Shining Teacher’ award at his Undavalli residence. She was honoured with a shawl and a memento for her exemplary dedication and the outstanding results achieved under her leadership.

“Our sole objective is to see a decline in private school admissions and a rise in government school admissions over the next four years,” Minister Lokesh asserted.

“Only then will parents trust that government schools offer quality education, and that’s when we will truly have achieved our goal. We are committed to working with utmost sincerity towards this,” he said.

Yelamanchili Durga Bhavani, who served as the Headmistress of Penamaluru Zilla Parishad High School in Krishna district for the past five years, has demonstrated exceptional commitment to her profession, fostering comprehensive student development. Under her guidance 54 students scored over 500 marks in the 2025 10th public examinations, 7 students secured admissions into prestigious IIITs, dozens of students consistently achieved NMMS scholarships for three consecutive years, the school organised a Graduation Day event, a first for a government school in the state, the school was selected under the PM-SHRI Yojana scheme, through community mobilisation, the school provided wall arts, dance, music classes, and computer training, the school emerged as a hub for innovative solutions under her leadership.

Through the Atal Tinkering Lab, students developed novel solutions to everyday problems. Innovations included a machine for drying wet paddy, an iron box heat control incline, a blower made from old materials to clean school waste, and an alcohol-sensing helmet.

During the felicitation, the Minister for Education and IT also sought advice and suggestions from headmistress Durga Bhavani on measures to strengthen government schools. He commended her for setting a benchmark for all teachers with her outstanding performance.